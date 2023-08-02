From Staff Reports
The Athens City Council approved a deal at Monday night’s meeting that will turn management of the Cain Center over to the YMCA starting on Oct. 1, 2023. The agreement will run for 10 years unless otherwise terminated.
The YMCA will honor all existing membership, sponsorship, and rental agreements in place as of Oct. 1, 2023, until they expire or require renewal.
According to the YMCA website, 2,650 YMCA facilities nationally impact 10,000 communities. They serve seven million adults and four million children annually. YMCA’s vision is to create a future where everyone achieves health, confidence, makes connections, and feels secure at every stage of life. They strive to develop new generations of leaders who will create the communities we all want to live in.
City officials considered the YMCA's experience managing facilities like the Cain Center, especially with youth programs, as a crucial factor in their decision.
"The City recognizes the need for youth programs, not only after school and Fridays but during the holidays and summers," City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said. "The YMCA is recognized for the youth programs that they provide and are excited to bring those programs to Athens."
