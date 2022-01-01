Editor’s Note: We took a look at the stories that made the news in 2021 and narrowed down our picks for the Top 10 to include the stories that had the most significant impact on the readers, or generated the most immediate interest.
The year 2021, brought us bone chilling cold, some of the grimmest days of the pandemic, big bond elections and some long awaited openings.
Now, our picks for the Top 10 Local Stories of 2021:
1. February deep freeze stops area cold
The St. Valentine’s Day cold front brought ice, snow and plunging temperatures that would paralyze all of North Texas, as well as leave thousands without power and water. With so many without electricity, residents shivered for days before the problem was corrected.
Steve Fano of the National Weather Service in Fort Worth said the Athens temperature bottomed out at -1 degree on the morning of the 16th for the coldest day in several years. In all, Athens remained below freezing for eight consecutive days.
"The total of snow was 6.8 inches," Fano said. "Most of that came on the 14th when the front came through."
Then as the area began to thaw, burst pipes became widespread. Athens City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said about 600 water meters had to be shut off to allow repairs of burst or leaky pipes. That resulted in a boil water notice for the customers.
"That's actually more than 10% of the meters in service in the city," she said. "That's a lot of people."
2. Cain Center re-opens
The roller-coaster ride of more than four years ended in September when the Cain Center was finally back in business. On Oct. 19, in a year marked by so much struggle and hardship, Athens had a reason to celebrate, with the grand re-opening of the almost 40-year-old structure following its multi-million dollar renovation.
“This is such an exciting day,” Mayor Toni Clay said. “Today’s ribbon cutting is a celebration almost five years in the making. The pathway from December 2016, when the Cain Center closed, to today, when we celebrate its new beginning, has been full of obstacles and detours. That difficult journey makes where we are now even sweeter, and I’m grateful for the many people who helped us get here.”
3. COVID-19 surges and re-surges
In truth, no story got as much ink or dominated as many front pages as the seemingly never ending story of COVID-19. A huge spike in Henderson County cases came in January. NET Health reported a total of 471 cases had been confirmed in Henderson County for the previous 14 days. The confirmed cases for any given day, peaked at 186 on Jan. 13. Two weeks later, on the 27th, 91 were reported.
In September, the county hit another peak with one report showing 988 confirmed active cases and 714 probable active cases. Community spread records were also set.
Numbers improved in October, but by year’s end Henderson County was showing moderate spread again, with the numbers trending upward and the Omicron threat looming.
4. Forty year wait for police station ending
The Athens Police Department is currently in a police building that was meant as a temporary headquarters when it was opened in the late '70s. In 2021, momentum picked up for a new one. The City hired Ron Hobbs Architects to design a new building and a bond election was set for November.
Voters overwhelmingly approved the $5.5 million package.
5. Malakoff passes record school bond
The Malakoff Independent School District voters passed the largest school bond in its history in May. The tense counting of the ballots revealed a 353 to 348 vote edge for those in favor of the proposal.
The $72 million package will pay for construction of a new high school and other improvements to the district facilities.
6. Eustace opens new school
In March, Eustace High School opened its doors to over 400 students who walked into a brand new 124,000 square foot building for the first time.
The structure was finished four months after the original deadline, in spite of a pandemic, virtual learning and weather delays.
“People ask what is my favorite part,” Principle Chris Whorton said. “My favorite is that every single program in this school got something special out of this building, there is something for everybody.”
7. Former Athens policeman killed in DPS stop
Trooper Chad Walker, 38, died on March 28, after being shot while stopping to help a driver in an apparently disabled vehicle west of Mexia.
Walker was survived by his wife and four children. He worked in law enforcement since 2003, including a 7-year stint with the Athens Police Department and had been with the DPS since 2015.
On April 1, Athens officers flashed their red and blue lights, joining officers throughout the state remembering Walker.
“He was just one of the best police officers I’ve ever met,” Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.
8. Henderson County again split in re-districting
The every-ten-year chore of drawing political boundaries the state ended with Henderson County again divided into two Texas House Districts. This time, the northwest side was placed in Fourth District Representative Keith Bell’s territory, while the remainder of the county is now in District 8.
Henderson County officials re-drew commissioners, justice of the peace and voting precinct maps.
“It’s phenomenal where we have gotten in so short a time,” County Judge Wade McKinney said. “We are in so much better shape than so many of the other counties due to one reason or another.”
9. Henderson, Kaufman Counties dispute slice of border
A border dispute that dates back more than a century between Kaufman and Henderson Counties was in the courts in 2021.
The debate concerns whether the county line runs straight or dips to the south along the road, which appears on some maps as County Road 4044.
Kaufman County Judge Hal Richards notified Henderson County Dec. 21, 2020 that the boundary of the road, northwest of Seven Points would be recognized as a straight-line boundary, effective Jan. 1, 2021. A resolution was adopted by the Kaufman County Commissioners Court to that effect. The Kaufman County view places the small notch of territory in Henderson County.
“I don’t believe there are any court settings or are any anticipated in the near future,” Henderson County Attorney Clint Davis said. “We have been in meetings with Kaufman County’s attorneys and we have some more meetings coming trying to see if we can enter into some sort of interim agreement about the maintenance of the county road.”
10. Ground broken for Fisher memorial
In August, ground was broken at Baggett Park for a memorial in honor of African-American students who attended school during the era of segregation.
The Building Athens Together Committee has been working on the memorial to leave a tangible legacy to the generations of youngsters who were educated on Blackshear, Fisher, and Bishop Heights school campuses.
Committee Member Larry West said much of the memorabilia, such as sports trophies were lost when the students were integrated into the Athens Independent School District in the late 1960s.
The plan is for the memorial to contain a listing of the names of all of the students who attended those schools through the years, the faculty who taught them and others they could recall who drove buses or lent their services in other ways.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.