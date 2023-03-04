Yamato Sushi & Steak House reopened recently and celebrated with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting on Friday.
Yamato, located at 612 W. Corsicana St in Athens, opened in May 2020 but experienced a fire in July 2021. Luckily the fire occurred in the early morning hours and no one was injured. However, it caused the restaurant to close until a few weeks ago.
Yamato’s devoted patrons and those who never had the chance to try the restaurant before are excited that it is open again serving fresh ingredients for lunch and dinner with many sushi sashimi, hand and special rolls, hibachi, bento, fried rice, and healthy options available.
To place an order or for more information, call 903-292-1223.
