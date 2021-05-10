History was made recently at the Pheasant Run Golf Course in Chowchilla as 99-year-old Ralph Graham, a World War II Aviator and Veteran, golfed in the Castle Air Museum Tournament.
Originally born and raised in Athens, he now lives in Waco. He played with four generations, him, his son, Mike Graham of Athens, his grandson, Steve Graham of Waco, and his great-grandson, Chase Day of Gladewater.
Graham was a Radioman on one of 2000 Boeing B-17 Bombers over The Battle of the Bulge on Christmas Eve 1944. The formation was led by Brigadier General Frederick Castle who was killed when his aircraft was shot down and awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.
Graham also wrote a book last year titled “12 Minutes: The Untold Story of the Ghost Plane at the Battle of the Bulge,” available on Amazon.
