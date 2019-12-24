A one-vehicle rollover left a truck driver hospitalized Tuesday morning on US Hwy 175E in Athens.
According to reports from the scene, a man driving a semi-truck and trailer was traveling west near 2495 when he failed to negotiate a turn, causing the truck to rollover, leaving him pinned.
Athens police, fire rescue and an air ambulance responded to the scene. The driver was extracted from the vehicle but no further information was available at press time.
