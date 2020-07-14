A 59-year-old Tool resident died in a one-vehicle wreck Sunday near Mineola, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jean Dark reports.
The victim was identified as Robbie Lee Loftin, the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup.
According to Dark, at 3 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a fatal crash on Farm-to-Market-Road 1254, about 4.8 miles northeast of the city of Mineola in Wood County.
The investigators' preliminary report indicates that Loftin failed to safely navigate a slight curve in the roadway. The vehicle's right side dropped off of the west side of the roadway, the driver over-corrected to the left causing the Ford to go into a side skid crossing both lanes of FM 1254. The vehicle traveled into the east barrow ditch where it struck a large oak tree, ejecting the unrestrained driver.
Loftin was transported to UT-Health – Quitman where he later pronounced and taken to Lowes Funeral Home in Quitman.
The crash remains under investigation.
