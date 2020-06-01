A Van Zandt County collision involving a Kawasaki Mule and a Mazda pick-up killed a 73-year-old man Sunday Texas Department of Public Safety reports said.
The deceased was identified as Charles Russell Eazley of Eustace.
Sgt. Jean Dark said troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash at 11:42 a.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 1861, approximately four miles northeast of the city of Eustace. The investigator's preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 1999 Mazda B Series, Christina Shawn Zark, 51, of Eustace was traveling east on FM-1861 behind a 2008 Kawasaki Mule driven by Easley, 73, in a passing zone.
DPS reports said Zark traveled into the westbound lane to pass the Kawasaki nearing when the intersection of VZ CR-2908. Easley then attempted to turn left onto VZ CR-2908. The vehicles collided, causing the Kawasaki to veer back toward the center stripe, enter a side skid and roll toward it's left side. This caused Easley, who was unrestrained, to become partially ejected.
Easley was transported to Chrisuts Trinity Mother Francis Hospital – Tyler were he later died.
Zark, according to the initial report, was treated and released at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
