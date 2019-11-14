A 23-year-old man died in a single vehicle wreck on State Highway 31 on Thursday, Texas Department of Public Safety reports said.
Tyler James Harris of Chandler was one mile west of the Athens City Limits at about 5:34 a.m., traveling eastbound in a 2014 Ford Mustang when he drove off the north side of the roadway and hit the grassy center median.
DPS reports said Harris apparently over-steered, went into a side-skid and into a ditch. The Mustang continued in the ditch and hit a highway sign. The vehicle then straightened and continued in the ditch until it collided with a culvert, coming to a stop.
Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. The wreck is under investigation.
More details as they come available.
