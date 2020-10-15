A 36-year-old LaRue resident died Thursday morning from a wreck in Smith County, Texas Department of Public Safety reports said.
The deceased was identified as Jeffery Dale Jones of LaRue.
According to DPS information, at 7:50 a.m., troopers responded to a two vehicle crash on Texas 155, approximately 2.4 miles north of the city of Winona in Smith County.
The investigator’s preliminary report said the driver of a 2012 GMC Acadia was traveling southbound on SH-155 and for an unknown reason, traveled into the northbound lane where it collided with a 2011 Cubcadet flatbed truck.
Jones was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to the Lighthouse Funeral Home in Tyler.
The driver of the Cubcadet was identified as Christopher Lee Bundrant, 43, of Quitman. Bundrant was transported to UT Health - Tyler in serious condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
