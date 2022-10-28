Wreck at Athens Loop kills airman

A crash between a United States Air Force van and an 18-wheeler on Jed Robinson Loop in Athens left one man dead Monday afternoon, Oct. 24.
Airman First Class Tyler Drew Fajardo, 22, was declared dead at the scene. Three other airmen were injured in the wreck and taken by EMS to UT Health East Texas - Athens.
Fajardo was not the driver of the van.
According to the accident report, the van was traveling south on FM 1616 and came to a stop at the intersection of 1616 and the Jed Robinson Loop. An 18-wheeler was traveling west on the Loop in the outside lane.
The van tried to cross the intersection and was struck by the 18-wheeler, causing the van to slide into the south side of the Loop. The 18-wheeler jackknifed on the north side of the Loop.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was not transported to the hospital.
The Athens Police Department has forwarded the report to the Henderson County District Attorney's Office for possible criminal charges against the driver of the van.
