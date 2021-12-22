The volunteers who turned out at Athens Cemetery for the annual Wreaths Across America stood in the rain and cold, reminded that enduring the elements was just one of the sacrifices made by those who traveled to places all over the globe to secure our freedom.
“We’re here, not to decorate graves, not to remember their deaths, but their lives. Each wreath is a gift of appreciation from a grateful country,” said Robert Dietz, who recognized the local event.
At 11 a.m. on Saturday, similar ceremonies were held in Mabank and hundreds of other locations around the country.
“We encourage every volunteer here who places a wreath on a veteran’s grave to say the name aloud, and take a moment to thank them for our country,” Dietz said.
Each year, the local volunteers spend about an hour placing the wreaths on more than 500 graves.
The simple wreaths are hand made in Maryland and made available for purchase by those who wish to use them to commemorate a grave. The observance is made possible by individual donors as well as gifts from businesses, clubs and civic organizations.
After the ceremony, many of the volunteers dispersed to take their wreaths to the veterans’ graves there at the cemetery. Others drove to North Athens and Oaklawn Cemetery to honor veterans there.
One of the volunteers said he was surprised to find out how many graves were at the other two locations.
The Veterans Memorial Wall at Athens Cemetery lists the names of all of the service personnel from the Cherokee Indian Wars on to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
On Saturday, veterans placed a separate wreath in front of each of the panels that hold the names of those deceased armed services members. Bill Malone of the Athens Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter placed a wreath in honor of those who are still missing from the various wars.
“These never returned to their families at home,” Dietz said. “We will never forget them.”
