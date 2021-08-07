Larry Allen, President of North Texas Wreaths of Honor, told the Athens Kiwanis about the organization's goal of placing wreaths on graves of more than 2,000 veterans.
Speaking to about 40 at Tilo's Cuisine, Allen he was pleased by a donation of $600 from club members, enough to purchase 40 of the wreaths.
"I was absolutely blown away,"Allen said of the gift.
On Dec. 18 at 11 a.m., 2021, Wreaths Across America will be at Dallas - Fort Worth National Cemetery to Remember and Honor our veterans through the laying of Remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.
The North Texas group is part of the Wreaths Across America campaign, which places wreaths on veteran's graves throughout the nation.
The event, held each December began in 1992 when a business in the state of Maine had a surplus of wreaths in the holiday season. The owner remembered visiting Arlington National Cemetery as a boy and was inspired to
donate the wreaths to place on the graves of veterans who've passed on.
The Dallas-Ft. Worth National Cemetery covers more than 600 acres near Mountain Creek Lake.
About 460,000 veterans reside in the area it serves
