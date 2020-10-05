There are hundreds of veterans who battled in our nation's wars buried in Athens and an effort is underway to honor them.
Bob Dietz, who is organizing the event, said funds are being raised to put a wreath at the grave of each of the war veterans buried at Athens Cemetery.
This year, the Athens ceremony is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. Simultaneously, wreaths will be placed on graves of other veterans around the country.
"I think it's pretty powerful, because when you lay the wreath, you say the name of the person." Dietz said. "The group's motto is remember, honor and teach."
Last year was the first time a Wreaths Across America event was held in Athens. About 25 volunteers spend about an hour placing the wreaths on about 540 graves, Dietz said.
The simple wreaths are hand made in Maryland and cost $15 each.
"If you buy two, they match with one, so for every $30 they give you and extra wreath," Dietz said.
The organization is hoping to get each of the graves taken care of at Athens Cemetery and if there is an abundance some will go to Oaklawn Cemetery.
The Veterans Memorial Wall at Athens Cemetery lists the names of all of the service personnel from the Cherokee Indian Wars on to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
Diets said anyone who wants to help can go to the Athens Group website, wreathsacrossamerica.org/tx0725.
You can find out how to donate, volunteer and order wreaths. As of Friday morning , 23 wreaths had been sponsored. The last date to order a wreath is November 30.e last date to order a wreath is November 30
According to the Wreaths Across America website, 1992 Morrill Worcester and his business, Worcester Wreath Company of Harrington, Maine, had a surplus of wreaths toward the end of the holiday season.
Years before as a young boy, Worcester had visited Arlington National Cemetery in our nation’s capital. The experience had reminded him through his life of the sacrifice some had made in order for others, including himself, to succeed and flourish.
"It's kind of amazing some of the stuff they do," Dietz said. "They do about 2,200 locations across this country, big and small."
Dietz said he is willing to meet with any company or organization to give a presentation about Wreaths Across America and the Athens effort.
"I think it's pretty powerful," Dietz said of the ceremony and the sight of so many graves decorated by wreaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.