An effort is underway to place more than 500 wreaths on the graves of veterans buried at Athens Cemetery next month.
The ceremony, set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, is part of a nationwide effort that began more than 25 years ago. Wreaths Across America members traditionally lay wreaths on the second Saturday in December.
"Our goal is to get 530 wreaths to be placed on veterans graves at the cemetery here," "This is the first time that Athens hosted Wreaths Across America," Patti Curtis said. "I was surprised at the response so far."
As of last week, the Athens effort had enough funds for 215 of the wreaths. The simple wreaths are hand made in Maryland. They cost $15 a wreath.
Jim and Patti Curtis of Larue, got involved three-or-four year ago. Last year, Jim and Patti were involved in putting wreaths on a cemetery at Tennessee Colony.
"There are a lot of veteran's graves out there too," Jim said.
This year they wanted to establish an effort in Henderson County.
According to the Wreaths Across America website, 1992 Morrill Worcester and his business, Worcester Wreath Company of Harrington, Maine, had a surplus of wreaths toward the end of the holiday season. Years before as a young boy, Worcester had visited Arlington National Cemetery in our nation’s capital. The experience had reminded him through his life of the sacrifice some had made in order for others, including himself, to succeed and flourish.
Plans were made to lay the wreaths in honor of our Veterans at an older, less visited section of Arlington National Cemetery. Volunteers stepped forward to help deliver and place the wreaths.
In 2007, the Wreaths Across America non-profit group was founded. The event has expanded to all 50 states to lay wreaths at veterans cemeteries to remember our fallen heroes, honor those who serve and teach our children about the sacrifices made by veterans and their families.
" Before the wreaths are placed the name of each veteran will mentioned," Patti Curtis said,
"These are fresh wreaths that will be delivered a couple of days before the ceremony,"
Anyone can go to the website and donate to the cause or volunteer.
The Veterans Memorial Wall at Athens Cemetery lists the names of all of the service personnel from the Cherokee Indian Wars on to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
"We've got pages and pages of veterans who are actually located in that cemetery,"
The Curtises have contacted local churches, organizations and the Knights of Columbus for help in the 2019 drive.
