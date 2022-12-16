Over 1,200 wreaths that will be laid this Saturday on graves of our local fallen heroes in accordance with Wreaths Across America’s motto: Remember, Honor, Teach.
There will be a brief ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Athens Cemetery Veterans Wall which will include members of local VFW chapters and it will coincide with the ceremony taking place at Arlington National Cemetery. This ceremony will recognize all military branches, including POW, Coast Guard, and Merchant Marines.
Volunteers are always needed to place the wreaths and also to pick them up in mid-January. In 2021, there were 130 volunteers that laid over 1,000 wreaths in an hour and a half. This year, they would love to have closer to 150 volunteers of all ages.
Although Wreaths Across America began in 1992 after Worcester Wreath found themselves with a surplus of wreaths during the holidays, the local chapter has been placing wreaths since 2019 when they placed 540 wreaths at the Athens cemetery. As a volunteer lays the wreath on the grave, the veteran’s name will be read aloud.
In 2020 and 2021, efforts were expanded to include Athens North and Oak Lawn cemeteries and wreath amounts were raised to 873 wreaths in 2020 and 1,062 in 2021.
The goal for 2022 was 1,225 wreaths so that they may honor more veterans than in years past and this goal was surpassed by generous donations made by individuals and groups wishing to recognize these heroes.
The goal of Wreaths Across America is to remember the fallen heroes who have served our country, honor their memory and service, and teach the younger generation the value of patriotism and service.
Everyone in the community is encouraged to join them to lay wreaths and participate in the ceremony at 11 a.m. on Dec. 17 at Athens Cemetery near 400 S. Prairieville St. Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.