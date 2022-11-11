This Christmas will be the fourth year that Wreaths Across America has laid Remembrance wreaths on the graves of our local fallen heroes in accordance with their motto: Remember, Honor, Teach.
There will be a brief ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Athens Cemetery Veterans Wall, which will coincide with the ceremony taking place at Arlington National Cemetery. This ceremony will recognize all military branches, including Prisoners of War, Coast Guard, and Merchant Marines.
All states across America will then be placing wreaths on graves at the same time. As a volunteer lays the wreath on the grave, the veteran’s name will be read aloud.
Although Wreaths Across America began in 1992 after Worcester Wreath found themselves with a surplus of wreaths during the holidays, the local chapter has been placing wreaths since 2019 when they placed 540 at the Athens cemetery.
In 2020 and 2021, efforts were expanded to include Athens North and Oak Lawn cemeteries and wreath amounts were raised to 873 wreaths in 2020 and 1,062 in 2021. The goal for 2022 is 1,225 wreaths so that they may honor more veterans than in years past.
The wreaths are sponsored and the group encourages Athens residents to help them honor and remember these heroes by purchasing one for $15. For every $30 that is given to local chapter TX025, a third wreath is earned at no additional charge. Wreaths must be ordered online by Nov. 28.
Volunteers are always needed to place wreaths in mid-December and pick them up in mid-January. In 2021, there were 130 volunteers that laid over 1,000 wreaths in one and a half hours. This year, they would love to have closer to 150 volunteers.
The goal of Wreaths Across America is to remember the fallen heroes who have served our country, honor their memory and service, and teach the younger generation the value of patriotism and service.
To volunteer or donate, visit the local Wreaths Across America site at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/tx0725 and everyone in the community is encouraged to join them Dec. 17 at 406 S. Prairieville St. in Athens.
