Forty years ago James Kirksey rented a house to Diane and the two hit it off and married. Their empire has now grown to six grown children, 17 grandchildren, and a farm called the Garden at Peaceful Valley.
James retired from his lifetime career of dirt work and excavation which was his bread and butter, but said he always wanted to be a farmer.
“He is a man that will not stop,” Diane said. “This is his retirement plan.”
The couple started off seven years ago with a table and umbrella and kept adding on. The farm now has acres of gardens of organic produce, free range chickens, compost, greenhouses, and five employees.
The grandkids work the farm every summer and only what is grown on the property is sold there.
“Whatever you can grow in east Texas, we grow here,” Diane said. “Our coolers are not always full here because we only sell what we grow and are harvesting.”
Organic gardening is both art and science. Diane says they experiment on new techniques, but they aren't all successful. For example they lost a crop of potatoes this year. Organic gardening is a slower acting process but over time gardeners will see the bugs lessen and the dirt improve. The Kirkseys discourage pesticides and encourage patience.
They grow everything from artesian tomatoes to asparagus. Granddaughter Ryan works the farm every summer and is a very skilled canner.
“It's an amazing craft that people don't have anymore,” Diane said. “We want to offer classes but have been so busy, it's in the works.”
Diane says the prize jewel of the shop is the organic gardening supplies. Gardening delights and hard to find items such as bulk seeds, beneficial nematodes, mushroom compost, natural pest control and corn gluten meal await. It is a wonderland for gardeners.
“Gardening takes your mind off everything,” Diane said. “Gardening is what's getting us through.”
This pandemic has opened peoples eyes to something that has laid dormant. People are supposed to be connected to the land they live on. It is life itself. Humankind is 100% dependent on the earth for air, water and food, and it's time we remember that before it is too late.
Local farming has also seen a surge in support as people witnessed firsthand if transportation or exporting is blocked, you do without. Having a good relationship with local farmers is essential.
Some choose to take it a step further and are gardening again themselves. Diane has classes for that too.
“People are realizing how important gardening is,” Diane said. “The best tool you have in gardening is your eyes. Walk your garden everyday, use your eyes, and the minute you see a problem, fix it.”
Stop by and see the family legacy Diane and James Kirksey have built at The Garden at Peaceful Valley from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday located at 7147 State Highway 19 N. Athens. Go shop, see what they have or just take a tour. It is the place to go if you like gardening, sharing recipes and making new friends.
For more information call 903-677-1060 or visit them online through Facebook or gardensatpeacefulvalley.com
