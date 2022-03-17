Workforce Solutions of East Texas and Trinity Valley Community College will have an information and networking forum from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 at the Palestine campus. It is open to businesses, educators and community leaders and organizations that operate in the Anderson County area.
The forum is focused on addressing the needs of today’s workforce. There will be a lunch provided for all registered guests.
If you would like to register or RSVP for the event, go to conta.cc/3MpsDDk. The Palestine campus is located at 2970 N St. Hwy 19.
