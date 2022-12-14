Every holiday season, Workforce Solutions of East Texas makes it their goal to give back and this year, their goal is to do things bigger so they are asking for the community’s help with the event called Caroling for a Cause.
The event, taking place Monday, Dec. 19, is all about spreading joy and happiness to local seniors by caroling and gift-giving at five senior care facilities in Athens. There are a combined number of 225 residents and WSET not only wants to demonstrate the season of giving to the community, but also use this as an opportunity to get to know their neighbors.
“During the pandemic, our seniors had little to no visitors,” says Organizer Rachel Lovvern. “I know they would enjoy having people come and spend time with them.”
If you aren’t able to carol along during the day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., then consider donating items such as large print crosswords, coloring books, crayons/pencils, snacks, sensitive skin lotion, non-oil based chapstick, winter hats and mittens, socks with grips, personal care items, large baby doll clothes, and gowns and pajamas.
Items may be dropped off at the WSET office located at 205 N. Murchison St, Ste. 101 Athens. To donate money to the cause, visit www.gofundme.com/f/qcbcm-caroling-for-a-cause. For those who donate $25 or 15 items, they will be entered into a chance to win a $100 gift card.
If you want to know more about the event, go to bit.ly/carolingforacause. Lovvern says, “Let’s make this holiday season one to remember for them!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.