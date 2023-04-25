It is the mission of Workforce Solutions East Texas to improve the quality of life in East Texas through economic development by providing a first-class workforce for present and future businesses.
With this in mind, Workforce Solutions East Texas has decided to focus in on high demand jobs in the Athens area. Our top industries at this time are CDL Truck Driving and occupations in the Medical Field. We plan to promote development by:
• Hosting industry-specific events
• Connecting interested career seekers to educators for the fields
• Committing to have local employers with open positions for these target occupations available during events.
The first event in this series is to be hosted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, April 28 at the Workforce Solutions East Texas Athens office located on 205 N. Murchison St., Ste. 101.
The idea was developed by a Workforce Solutions East Texas facilitator, Deanna Rosenbusch. Rosenbusch, who is very active in the Athens/Palestine area, wanted a way to draw in clients to help fill gaps in education and employment that are plaguing our area. “Our CDL event is targeted toward individuals that are 24 and older, while our medical event is geared toward local young adults,” says Rosenbusch. Staff from Workforce Solutions East Texas will be available to assist with those individuals interested in applying for scholarships through our programs to enroll in training for these fields.
We encourage everyone to come and explore these fascinating industries with us!
