Crews from the contractor adding shoulders to U.S. Highway 175 between the Athens Loop 7 and Baxter have had plenty of sunshine to work in lately and progress is being made at a steady pace.
The Texas Department of Transportation reports roadway and drainage work on the eastbound lanes of the highway are presently underway. That has required re-setting several culverts along the route. While the construction is underway, barriers are up and the outside lane is closed along the 5 mile stretch.
TxDOT reports finishing touches still need to be completed on the westbound lanes which are now open for traffic. The estimated total time of the construction was 262 working days.
Motorists are asked to hold the speed to 60 miles-per-hour in the work area as well as watch for trucks entering the roadway. Enhanced traffic fines apply for violations in the construction area.
Reynolds and Kay, LTD is the construction company for the $12.1 million project. The business is based in Tyler and has been in operation for about 98 years. They have done numerous projects for TxDOT within the Tyler District.
In September, Reyn-olds and Kay's bid for the project came in at $12,138,162.77, which was 8.78% below the TxDOT estimate. Other bidders were A.L Helmcamp, East Texas Bridge and Longview Bridge and Road.
TxDOT also has future projects on its letting schedule for Fiscal Year 2020. Scheduled for July, is a section of Farm-to-Market Road 59, southwest of Athens. The proposed work covers 2.1 miles at an estimated cost of $1,763,399. The length of the work is estimated at 165 working days.
The reason for the work is for hazard elimination and safety.
Around the state, TxDOT has about 11,000 projects in some stage of development. For Henderson County, there are 54 projects, with an estimated cost of $125 million.
