Cain Center construction is under way. Justin Lewis, the site superintendent is wasting no time making progress. He received plans for the building on April 27. "Since then I've been beyond excited to head this project and look forward to the days ahead," Lewis said.
editor's pick featured
Work begins
- Shelli Parker/staff photo
