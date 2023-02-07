Henderson County is full of incredible, hard-working women and a lot of them are getting together at noon on the third Wednesday of each month to network and socialize.
Every month, the Women’s Professional Network of Henderson County meets at different locations to enjoy conversation and learn a little something. The group has previously met at Tilo’s Cuisine & Bakery, had a fashion and fitting lunch at Jana’s Boutique, and heard from various speakers at the Athens Country Club.
Last month, the ladies heard Courtney Crawford Robertson, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Benchmark in Athens and Chandler, speak about the housing market. However, instead of just stating facts, Robertson shared her personal story of how she ended up in her current real estate position and how she formed the remarkable team around her.
She also shared more details about interest rates and the past and future of the real estate industry. Yet, Robertson personalized it and made it relatable to anyone in the room, even those not interested in buying or selling soon.
The group will meet at noon Wednesday, Feb. 15 in the Kinabrew Room at the Athens Country Club. The ladies are excited to have Dawn Dansby, FNP join them to speak about Biotech hormone therapy and all the new skin treatments she has to offer at her clinic.
If you would like to order off the menu at the Country Club, please arrive closer to 11:45 a.m. and the buffet will be available to enjoy as well or you are welcome to join without eating.
The ladies who organize the group, Carrie Bennett, Jana Normandin, and Kari Wilmeth hope you join them at one of the lunches to socialize, network, enjoy good food, and learn a little something fun too. All females in the area are invited, no matter what industry you are associated with.
For any questions, please email WilmethK@tvec.coop or join the Women’s Professional Network-Henderson County Facebook group at www.facebook.com/HendersonCountyArea to stay up-to-date on meetings and other events.
