The Women’s Professional Network of Henderson County will be hosting their monthly meeting with a featured speaker on mental health at noon, Wednesday, March 15 at the Athens Country Club.
This month’s speaker will be local journalist Jennifer Browning, who is the Advocacy Chair for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Greater Athens, TX and also on the State Board of Directors for NAMI Texas.
Browning will be sharing some of her testimony of where she was when she was in the depths of alcoholism and depression and how she made it through trauma and suicidal thoughts to be in recovery a decade later.
She’ll also be sharing about anxiety and other mental health disorders and how they can affect you, family members, and others you know. However, she plans to leave those in attendance with feelings of hope and some coping tools, as well as more information about local NAMI services.
Browning’s testimony has been featured on Love What Matters website, Matthew West’s Popwe Stories, various Podcasts and Youtube channels, and multiple Recovery websites. She has been the featured speaker for businesses, schools, churches, counselors, and various other programs. Her current mission, alongside NAMI, is to continue to share her story in hopes of breaking the stigma around mental health and encouraging understanding.
NAMI Greater Athens, TX is part of the largest grassroots mental health organization in the world and looks forward to helping educate and support the Henderson County area for those struggling with mental health disorders and those that know and love them. Follow NAMIGreaterAthens on Facebook for more information or call 903-681-4470.
The ladies who organize the Women’s Networking group, Carrie Bennett, Jana Normandin, and Kari Wilmeth hope you will join them to socialize, network, enjoy good food, and learn a little something too at this or a future monthly meeting. All females in the area are invited, no matter what industry you are associated with.
For any questions, please email WilmethK@tvec.coop or join the Women’s Professional Network-Henderson County Facebook group at www.facebook.com/HendersonCountyArea to stay up-to-date on meetings and other events.
