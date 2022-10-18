The Cedar Creek Lake Women’s Club met Sept. 27 after taking the summer off and were treated to a book review by Rebecca Blackwood. Blackwood holds a Master of Science and Education and has taught high school for many years in several states.
As someone who loves to read, she said she has always enjoyed “igniting the love of reading.”
Blackwood’s subject matter was the book, “When the Men Were Gone” By Marjorie Herrera Lewis, a historical novel that tells the story of Tylene Wilson, an assistant principal in Brownwood, Texas who stepped into a new role during World War II.
The story was all but lost until a chance meeting between the author and a descendant of Wilson sparked inspiration. After research and interviews, the author determined a novel was the way to go to fill in all the blanks in the life of an extraordinary woman.
Wilson came alive as Blackwood told her story in first person, artfully illustrating a young woman who grew up with a love of football and a passion for education. Wilson achieved her dream of being a teacher and broke new ground when she was promoted to Assistant Principal. Her achievements gained her the scorn of many in the small town of Brownwood during 1930s and ‘40s.
During World War II, many women stepped into new roles, but when Wilson took on the role of football coach at Brownwood High School in 1944, after every coach she tried to hire went off to war, it was a shock to the townspeople. Football is sacred in Texas and back then was exclusively male. There was no disputing Wilson’s expertise in football, but as opposing coaches almost refused to play the team if Wilson coached, things looked bleak.
History was made in Brownwood that year by a small-town girl who refused to forfeit the football season just because “the men were gone.”
