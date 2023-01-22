The Cedar Creek Lake Women’s Club was treated to a special performance by Dr. Shellie O’Neal for its last meeting of 2022, Dec. 20 at the Cedar Creek Country Club. Neal is Director of Theatre at Navarro College and has written and performed her one-woman plays for audiences all over northeast Texas.
“The Ministry of Angels” is a powerful performance in word and music, chronicling the role angels have played throughout the Bible. O’Neal held the audience’s attention with a rapturous performance including beautiful renditions of many hymns throughout the play. She told the group about her interest in angels throughout her life which prompted the research that became the play. Angels played a role in her conversion experience to Christianity and fascinated her. Angels are mentioned in scripture 300 times and Jesus speaks of angels in 22 instances.
“Angels are the messengers of God,” she told the group and listed the roles angels have played throughout the ages, including announcing the birth of Christ to the shepherds, the wise men, as well as the announcements to Mary and Joseph. Other roles include praising God and protecting His children. Many times, the angels’ first words after appearing to man were, “Be not afraid,” which tells us what magnificent beings they are.
O’Neal took the audience through all the references to the actions of angels before the birth of Christ and during Jesus’ life, including informing the women at the tomb that Jesus had risen.
In other business, the club:
• Presented a donation of $1,310 to Family Peace Project in Athens.
• Welcomed new member Janie Finch.
