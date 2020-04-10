A 67-year old woman was in the Henderson County Jail on Friday for a physical attack that fatally injured a man near Payne Springs.
Judy Gordan Brown, 67, of Mabank was charged with murder in the death.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse issued a press release that said at approximately 11:30 a.m. the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a female subject physically hitting and kicking a man at a home on Henderson Lane.
Payne Springs Police Department, Eustace Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, and the Texas Rangers responded to the residence. Upon arrival at the residence the man was found deceased.
Henderson County 392nd Judicial District Judge Scott McKee issued a search warrant for the property to search for evidence of the crime.
Henderson County Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Belinda Brownlow conducted the inquest and ordered an autopsy of the male victim.
The victim was sent to American Forensics in Dallas for the autopsy.
The investigation is ongoing at this time, Hillhouse said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.