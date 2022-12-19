A cold front is blowing in this Thursday that will have Texas temperatures dropping into the teen degrees for most residents and below freezing for 48 to 72 hours for some. The upcoming cold snap will not be as bad as February 2021 in the meteorological department, according to Texas Storm Chasers.
Although there is some precipitation expected, that will take place earlier in the week and shouldn’t coincide with the freezing temperatures. However, there is some light snow possible for portions of Texoma and Northeast Texas after Thursday’s cold front.
Tuesday and Wednesday will average with highs in the 40s and Thursday morning will begin the same.
The arctic cold front and temperatures will plummet throughout the day on Thursday with gusty winds ushering in extreme cold temperatures. Wind chills will be much lower later in the week, given the 40 to 50 miles per hour north winds expected Thursday and Friday.
Christmas Day should bring slightly warmer temperatures and the extended forecast for the remainder of 2022 looks very spring-like.
Double check your home, vehicles, plants, and animals are prepared for the upcoming cold. Gather supplies including bottled water, insulate exposed pipes, and check batteries in smoke alarms and carbon dioxide monitors.
With the possibility of pipes freezing, it is recommended to fill up bathtubs with water on Thursday morning in case it is needed for toilets and other needs. Check on elderly neighbors to make sure they are stocked and prepared as well and that their homes are winter ready.
ERCOT stated in a report at the end of November that there will be sufficient generating capacity available assuming that the region experiences typical winter grid conditions. They do not expect power outages, but make sure you are prepared with extra blankets, wood, and other supplies should power go out temporarily.
If you need shelter or assistance during the cold, contact Love in Action at 903-904-5131.
