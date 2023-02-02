By Monday afternoon, most businesses and schools had closed early to prepare for the incoming sleet and freezing rain and between Sunday evening and Thursday morning, the area spent close to 85 hours below freezing.
The good news is that after this freeze, the weather will stay above 32 degrees for the following week, even hitting 60 degrees a few times. However, the cold and slick roads impacted all Henderson County school districts and businesses.
Although wide-spread power outages did not occur, some people did experience issues due to ice on lines and frozen tree limbs falling on lines. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas appeared to stay on top of grid conditions and its operating reserves never had to go above normal conditions.
If you still have a power outage, contact Oncor at 800-491-9494 or text 662-67 or contact Trinity Valley Electric Co-op at 800-967-9324. For trees on the roadway, call the City of Athens Police Department business line at 903-675-5454. The City Street Department, TxDOT, and Oncor all worked through the multiple cold nights to make repairs.
Love in Action Homeless Ministry in Athens, normally operates a few days a week during the day, but will stay open overnight if temperatures fall below freezing. The Eustace Fire Department and Henderson County Senior Center were also opened up as warming stations.
Love in Action Executive Director Teri Caswell, said that on Monday morning they began to prepare and that her “Front Line Ambassador” Scott Walls began calling some of their donors to ask for food donations and he was able to line up evening meals for the week.
Volunteer Gayle Sticksel came in on Monday evening to prepare supper for that night and on Wednesday another volunteer came to cook lunch for everyone at the shelter because her electricity wasn’t working at home. Caswell is thankful they spent money to trim trees around their buildings last summer and says they are grateful they haven’t lost electricity.
Walls and volunteer Zach Chapline, gathered all the cots and bedding from Love in Action’s storage house and went to the various homeless camps around town to let people know if they wanted to come in for food and shelter, they were welcome. Caswell says, “Unfortunately, many of our homeless folks are afraid to leave their campsites for fear that when they return everything will be stolen or trashed.”
They have been open 24/7 and on Monday evening, they had four individuals stay with them including a 17-year old female who was helped by First Baptist Church to get there. On Tuesday evening, they had eight individuals stay with them.
“There are so many more who could come to the shelter, and we will even go and get them, but they will not come,” Caswell says. “Not only are they afraid of losing their stuff, but much of the time they won't come in because of drugs, mental illness, and/or the fact that they have to follow a set of rules.” For assistance or more information, contact Love in Action at 903-904-5131.
