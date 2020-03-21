When the first day of Spring rolled into Athens on Friday, it spelled the end to a mild winter, highlighted by an unusually wet February.
Patricia Sanchez of the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth said a cooperative observer for Athens reported 8.47 inches of rain in February. The total was fueled by a 3.23 inch deluge on February The total more than doubled the average precipitation for February of 3.87 inches.
The first month of 2020, January accounted for 2.23 inches, a bit below the 2.98 inch average. March was also trending below its normal of 4.04 inches when Winter breezed out of the area. That could change over the weekend with an 80% chance of storms on Saturday night and a 40% chance of more rain on Sunday.
Temperature-wise, Athens has had several days in 2020 that began below the freezing mark. The lowest reading in January was 18 degrees the 12th, hours after the high of was 72 was recorded on the 11th. In all, there were 12 days during the month with freezing low temperatures.
The coldest February day was recorded on the 7th, with the mercury dipping down to 25 degrees.
The minimum high for the month of 45 degrees was recorded Thursday, the 20th. That day began with a low of 41 and the four degree temperature range is the lowest of the year, so far.
March has not produced any freezing temperatures through Thursday. The high for the year-to-date was measured on the 13th, 84 degrees. That was book ended by 81 degree readings on the 12th and 14th.
Notable for the season was the city didn't spend any days in the deep freeze. Each time the morning low was below freezing, the high had exceeded 40 degrees by afternoon,
For the next 14 days, NWS is predicting normal rainfall, with above average temperatures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.