A Winter Storm Warning for Henderson County is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service DFW.
Slick spots on bridges and overpasses began Monday with some slick spots on untreated surface roads. Monday night through Wednesday morning will feature the worst conditions of the week with dangerous travel expected. Widespread icing on bridges and overpasses as well as surface streets is expected. There is a low chance of some downed power-lines and tree damage due to ice.
Major travel impacts are possible Tuesday and Wednesday across parts of North and Central Texas. Freezing rain and sleet will become widespread Tuesday, creating slick bridges and overpasses as well as some surface roads. There is a low threat of damage to power-lines and trees due to icing as well. Avoid travel if you can. If you have to get out on roads, slow down and make sure to give yourself ample travel time.
Accumulating ice is likely this evening across much of North and Central Texas with worsening road conditions tonight through Wednesday. Another round of freezing rain will move in Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Temperatures may rise above freezing Wednesday afternoon and change all precipitation to rain. The colors listed are the main precipitation type, so a mix of precipitation is likely at times. The precipitation will also not be continuous and there will be periodic breaks.
