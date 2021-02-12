Welcome to winter in Athens. Remember to weatherproof those outdoor plumbing fixtures. Prepare your steps and sidewalks with a nonslip surface, sand, salt, a textured mat, or something so you won’t slip if moisture falls and you have to leave your home. Make sure you are dressed warm when you leave in your car. If for some reason your car breaks down, you will have protection until help arrives.
Most of us can stock up on essentials from the local store and not leave our warm homes until the freezing cold turns back to our normally mild Athens temperatures. My weather station is predicting Friday night low of 27, Saturday night 25, Sunday night 12, and Monday night 3. That’s right, 3 degrees Monday night.
The harsh reality is that some of our citizens do not have a home they call their own to shelter in. We have groups that have stepped up and are providing assistance to those citizens in need. The ones we know that are helping are the Henderson County Help Center at 903-675-4357 and Love in Action, 903-904-5131. If anyone knows someone that needs shelter please have them call one of these wonderful caregivers.
Athens citizens have always been generous and helped those who call Athens home. I know donations would be appreciated to help these groups cover the costs of assisting those in need. My wife has already been contacted by a wonderful citizen wanting to know where she could send a check.
These cold nights are also hard on our furry friends. If your dogs and cats spend their nights outside, they will need some way to get out of the cold. Some animals have physical traits that help them endure the harsh cold. Most of our pets in Athens spend their lives in a milder climate and they could suffer in these freezing temperatures. Our pets are there for us. Let’s be there for them.
A huge welcome to Athens new police chief John Densmore. Chief Densmore was sworn in Monday evening at the City Council meeting with a large turn out to give him support. When you see him around town, take the time to meet him and welcome him to our city.
