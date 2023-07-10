By Jennifer Browning
Children ages 6 to 13 will learn acting, singing, dancing, and more in a summer Performance Camp of Disney’s “Winnie the Pooh” starting July 17 with Stage Notes Academy of Performing Arts in association with the Henderson County Performing Arts Center.
Everyone will have the opportunity to participate in all aspects of producing a show from start to finish such as experiencing auditions, helping create sets, learning to organize backstage areas, developing acting, dancing, and vocal skills, and more with a public performance at the end of camp.
Stage Notes says, “There's no better way to learn how to put on a show than to be a part of one.”
All instruction, games, snacks, tee shirt, and camp supplies are included in the $150 camp fee.
Camp takes place from 1 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 17 to July 28.
For any questions, email stagenotesapa@gmail.com and to book a camper, visit www.stagenotesapa.com/book-online.
The Henderson County Performing Arts Center is located at 400 Gibson Road, Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.