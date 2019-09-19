42 winners Courtesy photo 2 hrs ago The winners of Cedar Creek Domino Club 42 on Sept. 18 are Johnnie Anderson and Jack Gregory tied for first place and Royce Moseley won second place. The men swept it over the women. Tags Jack Gregory Royce Moseley Johnnie Anderson Domino Club Sport Cedar Creek Winner Place Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries HALBERT, Jerry YOUNG, Paul BURNS SR., Donald RHODES, Lavell Champion, Irving Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAthens bank teller arrestedPara-glider accident leaves pilot dead near EustaceHCSO arrests woman, man after finding hidden drugsAmazon hosting job fair in DallasGrand Jury indicts Mabank aide for sex with studentAcme Brick honors Malakoff plant employeesAthens in 1884Henderson County contracts for jail medical careHornets take first loss against Fairfield, 45-25Family of boy killed in bus wreck sues Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
