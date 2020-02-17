editor's pick featured 42 Winners courtesy photo Feb 17, 2020 7 hrs ago The 42 tournament winners for February 12th are Ben Weiler and Harold Weems tied for 1st place and Jan Bailey took 2nd place. Tags Harold Weems Jan Bailey Ben Weiler Sport Winner Place Tournament Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries BEDSOLE, Joan MCATEER, Janice STEGALL, Frank BOLES CORBELL, Annie CORLEY, Curtis Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHit and run leads to arrestMarriage story-Local couple 'killing it' at the game of loveHenderson County Sheriff: Jailer charged with sexually assaulting inmateEustace man arrested for sexual assaultSkiles running for Precinct 1 CommissionerHenderson County Political Candidate ProfilesAthens FD creates new positionSchools get state test resultsAthens man indicted for assault on officerLawyer: Train may have been speeding Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.