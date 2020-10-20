It is time for the 19th annual Wine & Cheese Gala, the largest fundraiser of the year for the East Texas Crisis Center, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Big Red School House & Community Center at 9024 U.S. Hwy. 175 W in Athens.
“This is our best and main event of the year,” said Della Cooper, Outreach Coordinator for ETCC. “Your support of the East Texas Crisis Center and the mission that we serve is most appreciated.”
The event always has great food, live and silent auctions and an amazing DJ. All proceeds go to ETCC Henderson County.
The crisis center has helped over 300 victims of domestic violence in 2020 so far.
Tickets will be $35 per person. For more information on sponsorships and tickets, please visit www.etcc.org or call 903-675-2137.
