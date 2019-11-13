Friday evening over 280 people came out to support the 18th annual Wine and Cheese Gala. The event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the East Texas Crisis Center.
Last year the East Texas Crisis Center served 595 women, children and men. In Texas 136 women in 2017 were killed by their significant other, 37% of them were separated at the time or in the process of leaving.
The center was originally started in 1978 as a rape crisis center in Tyler. It has been at its present location in Athens for around 12 years.
“It was a huge success, we are overly grateful and humbled by the response and for all the people that came out. Even though it was a bit crowded I feel like it went well.” said Della Cooper, Outreach Coordinator for East Texas Crisis Center.
Stone Oak Ranch of Murchison generously donated the venue, and the emcee was John Kessler of Two Danes Productions who donated his services.
Non-profits banded together and came out to show support.
“We all support each other,” Cooper said. “It takes all of us working together.”
“A Special thanks goes first to my staff. Without them and all their late hours, hard work, and talent, this event would not happen,” Cooper said. ”Secondly to all the sponsors. The Wine and Cheese Gala would not be what it is without our sponsors and supporters.”
Live music, food, wine, cheese and auctioneer Mark Justice hosted a live and silent auction featuring over 100 vendors whose generous donations raised money to continue the fight for victims of domestic abuse another year.
Bad to the Bone Barbecue catered the event and dessert was provided by Treehouse Cupcakes and Frozen Treats. Cheese and fruit was provided by Peggy Rhodes.
Cooper wished to extend a special thanks to the Wine & Cheese Planning Committee, Stone Oak Ranch Venue, Henderson County Sheriff Office, Athens Police Department, Red Hat Rentals, Kelly Harris Tires, Steve's Auto & Truck Repair, Two Danes Productions, Syler Veterinary Clinic, Treehouse Cupcakes & Frozen Treats, Athens Army Navy & Pawn, Peggy Rhodes, Judy Seaton, and Lourdes Guevara
Several awards were given out:
Volunteer of the Year: These people drop everything and have been extremely responsive with their time and services, and are always willing to help when needed.
Lyndsey Little, Carolyn Welch, Lisa Pryor, Traci Klink, Peggy Rhodes, Judy Seaton and Cheramie Surls.
Volunteer of the year: One Ring Networks
Business of the Year: Xtreme Business Services-Clairice & Kenny Stowe
Agency of the year: Henderson County District Clerks Office
Philanthropist of the Year: The Nolen Agency Insurance
Hope Awards: Judge Randy Daniel & Beth Faught from the County Attorney Office
Thank you to everyone that sponsored, and continues to support this organization and event.
If you are in need of help, or want to volunteer or donate to this organization, please contact them at 903-675-2137 or go to www.etcc.org.
