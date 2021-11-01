An unusually long bout with strong winds that hit North Texas midweek have left Henderson County areas residents and businesses trying to recover from the loss of electricity.
“These types of winds are usually seen during severe thunderstorms and only for a few minutes – not hours,” said Jen Myers, Oncor meteorologist.
In some areas, heavy rains had weakened the upper layer of topsoil causing trees to topple, snapping power lines.
Oncor reported on Friday, it’s crews were busy throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth and Eastern portion of their service area attempting to counteract the wind damage. Gusts reaching speeds of 50 to 60 mph lasted throughout the day on Thursday causing power outages and hazardous conditions. Gusts of 30-40 miles per hour returned on Friday.
As of 9 a.m. on Friday, Oncor was reporting more than 16,000 customers without power. More than 300 outages were affecting customers in several spots in Henderson County. The 75751 zip code which includes Athens had 251 without power. Also near Athens, zip code 75752 was showing 19.
Malakoff was reporting eight, while Eustace was showing 14. The Gun Barrel City area had at least 20 at the time of the report.
Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative workers were busy on Thursday dealing with power problems. At about noon, power was interrupted to more than 1,000 in Seven Points and Tool. In the Coffee City area, at 2:30 p.m., more than 600 had lost electricity.
Also hard hit on Thursday, was the Tennessee Colony area of Anderson County, which, about the same time, where a cut transmission line interrupted service to 2,000 customers.
The National Weather Service reported winds picking up at Athens Municipal Airport on Tuesday night. By 10 p.m., gusts were exceeding 20 miles-per-hour.
From 5:55 a.m. to 7:55 a.m., the temperature dropped from 75 to 61 degrees as storms arrived. The heaviest rain was reported from 7:30 to 8 a.m..
On Thursday afternoon, gusts of 30 miles-per-hour, or more were common, with a gust of 44 miles-per-hour recorded shortly after 1 p.m..
Precinct 4 Commissioner Mark Richardson said despite the wind, there haven’t been major problems in his area of the county.
“I haven’t had as many calls as I thought I’d have for trees and limbs,” Richardson said. “I figured we’d get more calls after 5 o’clock with people headed to the house, but it’s been pretty minimal. Some people will get out and move it to the side of road and not call, then we’ll find it later.”
Some of the residents will use their own tractors to push things out of the road if needed.
