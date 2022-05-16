Powerful thunderstorms roared through Henderson County Sunday, interrupting power for thousands of customers.
Tom Trimble of Oncor Electric said the Athens area, which includes Canton, Gun Barrel City, Malakoff and vicinity, had a peak of about 7,000 without power. By about noon Monday that had been trimmed down to about 1,500.
"We're doing real well restoring power," Trimble said.
Some outages were caused by blown fuses and might have affected 20 to 30 customers. Some involved feeders, which resulted in more customers seeing service interrupted.
"In East Texas, power outages usually are caused by high winds or lightning and we got both last night," Trimble said.
Trimble said the repeated storm damage this spring have challenged crews to keep the power going in affected areas.
"They're doing a great job, but it's a lot of work," he said.
Trinity Valley Electric Co-op crews were also out repairing damaged lines. On Monday, they were showing several lake area customers affected by the storms. At about 9 p.m. Sunday across their service area, an estimated 25,000 meters were out. Their outage map showed 206 in the Log Cabin area Monday. Another 150 were located on the northwest side of Cedar Creek Lake.
The National Weather Services shows the storms hitting Athens Municipal Airport at about 11:35 p.m., with gusts of 46 miles per hour recorded. At 12:15 a.m., the gusts were still as high as 29 miles-per-hour and heavy rain was reported. The storms had cleared the area by about 2:30 a.m.
The rainfall only amounted to .22 inches at the airport. The total for the month is 1.85 inches, a bit low for this time in May.
