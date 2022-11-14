The Express Clydesdales will be in the Athens Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 3. Donate a toy for a chance for you and a loved one to ride in their Stage Coach.
Express Employment will hold a raffle Monday, Nov. 28 to pick five lucky winners to ride in the stagecoach, each with a plus one. Each donation counts as one raffle entry. Drop off toys by Friday, Nov. 18 at 303 S. Prairieville St. in Athens.
For more information, call 903-675-9269.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.