The Gun Barrel City July Fest will be Saturday, July 31 at the Gun Barrel City Park Amphitheater. This year's event features some big names in entertainment, with Josh Abbott Band headlining, and featuring Tone Loc. Gates open at 5 p.m. and concerts begin at 5:45 p.m.
Other live music includes Giovannie and the Hired Guns, Rhymin N Stealin – a Beastie Boys Tribute, and Dirty Bynum. Family fun and fireworks will also be there.
Gun Barrel City will host July Fest Saturday, July 31. Gates open at 5 p.m., concert starts at 5:45 p.m.
Bounce House Fest 5 p.m. in the tennis court area
Wristbands $5 per child for unlimited jumping
Dirty Bynum 5:45 p.m.
Giovannie and the Hired Guns 6:45 p.m.
Josh Abbott Band 8:15 p.m.
Fireworks 9:45 p.m.
Rhymin N Stealin 10 p.m.
Tone Loc 11 p.m.
Elder Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Cedar Creek is giving away a 2021 Chrysler 300. Register to win at the dealership, Gun Barrel City Hall, BnR Country, or at the entrance of July Fest. To be eligible to win, you must be 18 or older. No purchase necessary. Only one entry per person.
No coolers are allowed, but adult beverages, food and drinks will be sold at the event and no outside food or drink will be allowed in the gates. Bring your lawn chairs, as seating is not provided. There is no reserved seating area, the earlier you get there, the closer you are to the stage. Tents are allowed but must be behind the marked area.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the gate for adults, and children 10 and under are free. There is absolutely no re-entry. Once inside, guests must stay within the concert perimeter.
The fireworks show beginning at 9:45 p.m. is free to view.
“We have the best fireworks shows in East Texas,” said Mickie Raney, GBC treasurer.
General Admission tickets can be purchased at Gun Barrel City Hall.
Unfortunately, there will not be a carnival this year, however, a July Bounce House Fest will begin at 5 p.m. in the tennis court area at the park. Wristbands will be $5 per child for unlimited jumping and water slide fun. This is a fenced in area so space will be limited.
For more information, visit www.gunbarrelcity.net/julyfest
