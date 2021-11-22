The Rev. Dr. Alvie B. Stiefer has been a pastor or minister for different churches for more than 42 years, most recently Willow Springs Baptist Church, 11546 FM 59 in Athens.
He has been married to Judy Bush Stiefer for 35 years. They have two children and three grandchildren, one great-grandchild.
Dr. Stiefer is a Pastor, Theologian and a Counselor. He has been teaching the Word of God since 1979 in several countries. He has studied the Holy Bible in its ancient and original languages and said he loves teaching it to others so that they can understand it better.
“You can say my world revolves around my mission and that is to show others Jesus Christ in this world today,” he stated.
Stiefer has a Ph.D in Theology with advanced studies in Human Behaviorism and Psychology. He is also a veteran who served 20 years in the United States Air Force.
The church’s service times include 10 a.m. Sunday School with worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Wednesday.
