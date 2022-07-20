The Texas A&M Forest Service warns of the potential for significant wildfires this week for much of North, Central and East Texas as firefighters work to contain several new fires from Monday.
In Henderson County Tuesday, area fire departments fought several wildfires, including a 100-acre fire in Cross Roads that forced evacuations, in Gun Barrel City, which sent three firefighters to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and in Trinidad, and Brownsboro.
As firefighters battled the blaze in Cross Roads, Gun Barrel City officials reported a fire spreading to around 50 acres. Other fires in Trinidad and Brownsboro were quickly extinguished and by 8 p.m. officials announced the fires had been contained.
Ninety-nine percent of the state is experiencing some level of drought. The fire environment, characterized by extremely dry vegetation and critical fire weather, will support wildfire activity this week, according to the Forest Service.
Areas of concern include the eastern Rolling Plains, Cross Timbers, Central Texas, North Texas near the Waco and Dallas-Fort Worth areas and south along the I-35 corridor near the Capital region.
The risk for significant fires is also expanding east to include portions of East Texas, including areas near Palestine, Crockett, Huntsville, Tyler and Marshall.
State and local firefighters, including Texas A&M Forest Service and Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System personnel, responded to 18 wildfires Monday for an estimated 6,594 acres burned. This includes the still-burning 1148 Fire in Palo Pinto County, the Chalk Mountain Fire in Somervell County and the Nelson Creek Fire in Walker County.
“The increased operational tempo will continue over the next week. Texas A&M Forest Service has strategically positioned incident commanders, fire personnel, equipment and aircraft across areas of concern for a quick response,” stated Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief.
A quick response can help save lives and property and residents are urged to stay aware. If a wildfire is spotted, immediately contact local authorities.
