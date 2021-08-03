July Fest 2021, hosted by the City of Gun Barrel, was a lively evening filled with bounce houses, local vendors, food and a great concert.
Hundreds came to hang out on the lawn at the Gun Barrel City Pavilion. Young and old alike enjoyed the varied performance from Rock N Roll, Country, Rap finishing with old school Hip Hop.
Dirty Bynum was the opening act, followed by Giovannie and the Hired Guns.
Josh Abbott Band headlined the event, singing old and new favorites delighting the crowd. His fiddle player and guitarist also had several solos that showed their amazing talent. Couples danced and twirled to the melodic tunes.
The City of Gun Barrel created a huge fireworks show to finish off the band's encore performance.
The after party was held for those still wanting to rock the night away with Rhymin N Stealin, this group looks acts and sounds like the Beastie Boys, while adding their own spin on it. R&S opened the party with an intergalactic performance. These guys were true performers and had the crowd hopping. The crowd, including children, were showing off their best dance moves to old school favorites like “Fight for Your Right to Party.”
Tone Loc finished off the performance with an old school jam session and announced John Grizzom the winner of a new Chrysler 300 donated by Elder Dodge Cedar Creek.
Loc and his DJ had the crowd grooving to “Funky Cold Medina” and asked ladies to join them on stage for “Wild Thing.” Around 10 ladies joined them dancing backup for the star.
GBC employees, the fire department and police department all worked very hard to create a safe and fun event for the community. The event is typically held on July 4 weekend, but this year the city allowed their employees to have a much needed weekend off.
