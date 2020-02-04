Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch “Wild Impact Experience” offers a chance to help over 800 rescued animals
(February 1, 2020) – Starting this year, the world-renowned Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas, will host the Wild Impact Experience for people over age 18 who are interested in helping animals and experience life at an animal sanctuary.
Participants will spend an exciting day working alongside of our dedicated animal care and facilities staff and get a rare behind-the-scenes look into what it takes to care for over 800 residents. The Volunteer Experience includes a plant-based lunch with the staff, and a bus tour around the 1,400 acre property where participants will see the sanctuary’s resident primates, horses, bears, burros, bison, tortoises, tigers and dozens of other species living a peaceful, safe and healthy life.
What: Wild Impact Experience at Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch
When: Saturday, 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM on the follow dates
June 13th
July 18th
September 12th
November 14th
Where: The Ranch is located at 12526 County Road 3806, Murchison, Texas
Tickets: $99 per adult
For more information and to register, fundforanimals.org/cabbrsocialimpact. Spots are limited and tickets must be reserved in advanced. No one under the age of 18 will be admitted.
According to Noelle Almrud, director of Black Beauty, “While we are not open to the public on a regular basis out of respect for the animals, we do want to give people the opportunity to visit and see the important work that we do here every day to care for over 800 animals and over 40 species.”
Visitors are encouraged to bring supplies of all kinds including; gently used toys, cleaning, landscaping, office supplies, and other items to donate to the sanctuary.
Contact: Traci Hanson, Outreach Coordinator, thanson@fundforanimals.org, 903-469-3811, ext. 105.
Founded in 1979, the 1,400-acre Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch, operated by the Fund for Animals in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, is one of America's largest and most diverse animal sanctuaries. Located in Murchison, Texas, Black Beauty is a permanent haven to more than 800 domestic and exotic animals rescued from
research laboratories, circuses, zoos, captive hunting operations, factory farming, and government roundups. Residents include tigers, bears, primates, bison, tortoises, horses, burros and more. To respect the peace and privacy of the animals,
the sanctuary is open to the public only twice a month for intimate pre-scheduled Ranch of Dreams Tours. Visit https://www.facebook.com/BlackBeautyRanch for regular updates on our work and tours.
Founded in 1954, the Humane Society of the United States and its affiliates around the globe fight the big fights to end suffering for all animals. Together with millions of supporters, the HSUS takes on puppy mills, factory farms, trophy hunts, animal testing and other cruel industries, and together with its affiliates, rescues and provides direct care for over 100,000 animals every year. The HSUS works on reforming corporate policy, improving and enforcing laws and elevating public awareness on animal issues. More at humanesociety.org.
