If you’ve done holiday baking shopping recently, you may have noticed the price of a dozen eggs is now almost 200% more than what you were paying for that same dozen only a year ago.
According to Statista, the average retail price for a dozen grade A large eggs in 2021 was $1.79. This week at the Athens Wal-Mart, the price for the same dozen is $3.26 and Brookshires has them for $3.49.
The significant increase in the cost of eggs is due to multiple factors including avian influenza, inflated corn and soybean meal prices, and higher production costs. Prior to this year, the highest cost of eggs since 1995 was when they reached $2.75 in 2015. That still puts this year’s increase at 20% more than that peak price seven years ago.
Ironically, while egg prices rose 10% in October, chicken prices fell 1.3%. While this seems counter-intuitive, it’s likely due to the worst outbreaks of avian flu in the United States, which has killed a large number of egg-laying birds, but not those raised for meat consumption.
About 50.3 million birds, including turkeys and ducks, have been impacted by this bird flu since early February 2022, according to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The same amount of birds were impacted when the last bout of avian flu occurred in 2015. However, this time around, twice the number of states have been affected. Prior to 2015, the avian flu had not been seen for a decade or two.
The avian flu is extremely contagious and lethal, killing 90% to 100% of chickens, often within 48 hours, according to the CDC. Federal rules meant to prevent spread requires farmers to kill the remaining birds and as a result, about 37 million egg-laying hens have died since the beginning of 2022, which accounts for 10% of the U.S. production, commented Brian Moscogiuri, a global trade strategist at Eggs Unlimited, an egg supplier based in Irvine, California in a prior interview with CNBC.
Bird flu typically would arrive in spring and disappear by summer but this September saw a resurgence. This has created a supply issue as only 8.8 billion eggs were produced in September, which is down from about 9.7 billion in December 2021, according to the USDA.
Although chickens raised for meat consumption aren’t affected by avian flu to the same extent as egg-layers, chicken prices are still up 14.5% compared with October 2021, according to the CPI.
Higher prices for commodities like corn and soybeans, which are the primary ingredients in chicken feed, have likely contributed to the inflation for chicken and eggs. Higher energy prices are also factoring into elevated costs for food distribution.
To date, bird flu viruses have been found in U.S. commercial and backyard poultry in 44 states and in wild birds in 46 states since early 2022. The CDC has tracked the health of more than 5,190 people with exposure to bird flu virus-infected birds and have only one case reported.
Although the overall risk to the general public from the current bird flu outbreaks remains low, it is important that people take preventive measures around infected or potentially infected birds/poultry to prevent the spread of bird flu viruses to themselves or to other birds/poultry and other animals, including pets. To prevent infection, people should avoid unprotected contact with wild or domestic birds and poultry that look sick or have died. This applies not just to workplace or wildlife settings but also to household settings where people have backyard flocks or pet birds with potential exposures to wild or domestic infected birds.
Since it appears the egg price increase could last into the first quarter of 2023, some tips to save a little during the holiday baking season include buying eggs from local vendors/farmers market, purchasing in bulk, or stocking up during sales. Another option, which adds a good deal of moisture to your sweets, is to substitute a quarter cup unsweetened applesauce with a half teaspoon baking powder in place of one egg.
Despite consumer demand for eggs being down during Thanksgiving and the average retail price being nearly four times higher this season, with the start of holiday cookie season, the demand for eggs will likely increase and not slow many folks down from baking their holiday traditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.