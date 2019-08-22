With the recent, blistering heat, who’s not ready for moving Christmas up a tad?
The Henderson County Performing Arts has just began rehearsals for Irving Berlin’s classic musical White Christmas. White Christmas will run Thursdays through Saturdays, September 19 - 28 with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Sept. 22.
Bask in the spirit of this traditional Christmas classic with the music and lyrics by Irving Berlin with a standout musical cast and directed by HCPAC veteran, Maria Ogburn. Maria also brings her musical talents to one of the lead roles in the show.
Sing along to some of your favorite holiday songs as Betty, Judy, Bob and Phil bring life and love to the Columbia Inn in Vermont and save General Waverly with the best reunion of all time!
Reservations now available at 903-675-3908 and at hcpac.org.
