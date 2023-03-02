Not only will The Whistlestop Bar and Restaurant be bringing great food to Trinidad and the surrounding areas starting this week, but the husband and wife team behind the restaurant said they have bigger ideas for the town. What began as a passion project by a few, has grown into a bigger coordinated effort to fuel change by the residents of Trinidad and its unincorporated suburbs, as they are working together to reinvent the town.
A few years ago, Yve Hopen and Steven Haynes started to spend more time on the lake visiting from the DFW metroplex and while driving around looking for a place to receive mail, they stumbled upon Trinidad and say they “realized it had wonderful people.”
The two attended a city council meeting last spring to see if they could help the town they now called home and they realized that Mayor Leslie Parker, the City Council, and the Economic Development Corporation already had a vision to clean up properties in disrepair, develop new affordable housing, entice businesses to relocate, and upgrade the city’s Independent School Districts’ facilities.
Hopen, an established architect, Haynes, and their team with YNS Development Services worked with the EDC and City Council to bring a catalyst for change to downtown. Hopen set her sights on a building that had once been the epicenter of Trinidad’s vibrant downtown, but had degraded into a decaying safety concern. She purchased the lot from a local businessman, Chris Riley, who is now working on his own renovation project in town.
Although Hopen normally creates modern designs, she knew this would be different and wanted to keep the history and rustic feel of the original building, while also creating a warm welcoming feel for all.
She preserved what was left of the 100-year-old brick shell and then painted a 75 foot Texas flower scape mural on the Park Street side. While painting, she met a lot of locals who told her their stories of growing up in the area, which she says was a nice way to get to know the community.
The state-of-the-art restaurant also contains old photos of the area and Hopen really wants this to be a place where people can come and hang out. She says she’s even told the high schoolers to come do homework there as they offer free wi-fi.
The restaurant features indoor and outdoor dining and will start off serving dinner and then will add lunch and breakfast over the next few weeks, with gluten free and vegetarian options available. They also have a coffee and ice cream bar and plan to support numerous local suppliers.
The Whistlestop plans and execution have been a team effort with many playing a part. Logos and menus were created by their daughter, Chloe and their long-time friend, Darren Dittrich, has been instrumental in beverage selection and acquisition, and another long-time friend helped develop the meal concepts for the Whistlestop.
The restaurant has hired Chef Nick Parsley, formerly of W456 and Hopen and Haynes have and asked the Chef to create a full breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu that is American home-cooking that will appeal to a wide variety of tastes and be affordable for all.
Trinidad’s new state-of-the-art City Hall and police headquarters will be opening soon also. In addition, students from the SMU Cox School of Business are working with the Trinidad City Council as part of a real-world class project that two weekend residents of Trinidad saw as an opportunity to take the redevelopment to the next level. More information on this will be coming.
This 108-seat restaurant will host a ribbon cutting with the Athens Chamber of Commerce at 5 p.m this Friday, March 3 with live music and they hope you will come see them at 104 Front Street, Trinidad.
