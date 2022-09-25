The 10th Annual Whiskers & Wags Gala took place Sept. 10 with a large crowd decked out in formal attire to enjoy the Oscars-themed event benefitting Friends of the Animals at Cedar Creek Lake, Athens Animal Rescue, and Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake.
Guests entered on a red carpet at the Cain Center where photographs were taken and a group of thespians from the Henderson County Performing Arts Center played up the crowd by taking more photos and asking questions to the guests as they walked the carpet.
As soon as guests turned a corner into the main ballroom, they noticed the red carpet was attached to the dress of a very tall model. Little touches like these set this event apart from other galas. Videos were played about Betty White and her dedication to animals and about the many volunteers who make these organizations run smoothly. A Betty White character actress also sang a lovely tune for the crowd.
Dinner was catered by Rose Hill Catering and the evening was emceed by Beau Humble. Guests enjoyed dancing to the brass sounds of “Roof Raisers” and had lots of fun with the live auction featuring private dinners for 10 with W456, trips, sporting event tickets, golf carts, and more.
This is the largest fundraising event of the year for these three organizations and they look forward to the 11th annual next year.
The Gala Committee who spent countless hours planning and executing this massive event include Chair Lanette Ainsworth, Sydney Busch, Kirsten Kirlin, Paul Gilford, Monika Allen, Stacie Flowers, Rebecca Robinson, Casey Lee with Sunrise Point at Cedar Creek Lake, Patricia Mosley, Wendy Rapp, Delores Chesney, Jennifer Miller, Sherri Ford, Heather Linville, and Amy Hoff.
The evening’s program read “You don’t have to be an animal lover to know that fewer animals reproducing randomly and moving in packs and that more animals finding forever homes makes a safer and more livable community.”
If you are interested in helping any of these organizations, please contact sydney@friendsoftheanimals.org.
