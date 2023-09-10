The Whisker and Wags Gala, an unforgettable evening in support of furry friends and the people who care for them, will be hosted on Saturday, Sept. 23 at CR Legacy Event Center in Gun Barrel City and there are still some seats available.
This year’s theme is “Pearls and Paws” and will feature some new and exciting items, such as live entertainment provided by “The Project,” an 11-piece band from Dallas.
Guests will also find a Pearl Bar and Paw Bar with cocktail tables for socializing as well as a 3-course plated dinner will be served. The silent and live auctions are always extensive and entertaining and should prove to be no different this year.
This is the largest fundraising event of the year for the non-profit organizations - the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter, Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake, and Friends of the Animals at Cedar Creek Lake and tickets begin at $175.
Sponsorships at various levels, a full table purchase for eight guests, and single tickets are available online at https://hsccl.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/WhiskersWags2023.
As the Whiskers and Wags Gala says on its ticket site, “Don your pearls and get your paws ready for dancing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.